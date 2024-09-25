Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.77

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.77 and last traded at $111.07, with a volume of 35873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Cabot Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 12.05%. Cabot’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $2,601,406.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,630,719.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cabot news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total value of $1,708,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $2,601,406.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,630,719.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,812. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $6,919,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 28.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 41.1% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 163,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,682 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,854,000 after purchasing an additional 205,582 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

