Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.58

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLCGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.58 and last traded at $89.47, with a volume of 441531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 820,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,646,000 after buying an additional 35,282 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

