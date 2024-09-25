Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Grows By 543.0%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 543.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $71.36. 9,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,647. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.29.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.