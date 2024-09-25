Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.28

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 1158748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. Analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,458,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,928 shares of company stock worth $5,542,191. 63.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

