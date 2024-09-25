BCI Minerals Limited (ASX:BCI) Insider Buys A$29,500.00 in Stock

BCI Minerals Limited (ASX:BCI – Get Free Report) insider Gabrielle Bell purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,500.00 ($20,205.48).

BCI Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

BCI Minerals Company Profile

BCI Minerals Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral assets in Australia. The company explores for salt, iron ore, and potash deposits. It primarily focuses on its 100% interest owned in the Mardie Salt and Potash Project located in the West Pilbara coast, as well as owns interest in the Iron Valley, an iron ore mine located in the Central Pilbara.

