David Robinson Acquires 1,798 Shares of Amotiv Ltd (ASX:AOV) Stock

Amotiv Ltd (ASX:AOV – Get Free Report) insider David Robinson bought 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$10.35 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,609.30 ($12,746.10).

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Amotiv’s payout ratio is 57.75%.

Amotiv Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells automotive products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group (APG), and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; automotive electrical and lighting products; and fuel pumps and associated products and accessories for the automotive after-market.

