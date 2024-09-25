Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) Insider Purchases A$107,700.00 in Stock

Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE – Get Free Report) insider Glen Richards purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$107,700.00 ($73,767.12).
Peoplein Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.34.
Peoplein Company Profile
