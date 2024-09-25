Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in September

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Incitec Pivot Trading Down 1.1 %

Incitec Pivot stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,924. Incitec Pivot has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

