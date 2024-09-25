Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 688.1% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ASGOF traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977. Asante Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.66 and a twelve month high of C$1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.87.

Asante Gold Company Profile

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

