BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS BESIY traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.83. 630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $195.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.02 and its 200-day moving average is $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.75.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $162.73 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 28.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

