iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,500 shares, an increase of 637.5% from the August 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.17. 75,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.96. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $83.76.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $805,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 56,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 123,283 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.