Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $2,631,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 241,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,053 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,914 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.68.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $129.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

