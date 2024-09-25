Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,149,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 355,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after acquiring an additional 202,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 996,748 shares of company stock valued at $104,640,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $111.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

