CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 103.7% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in CrowdStrike by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 53,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.3% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.4% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $13,301,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $288.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 544.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.59 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

