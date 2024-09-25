BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.3% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 8.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,744,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $985.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $902.13.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $941.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $872.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $819.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $942.73. The company has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

