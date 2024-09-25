Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $14.14 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,061 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.9% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE ABT opened at $113.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.36.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

