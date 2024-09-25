Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 366,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,791,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.96.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $277.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile



Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

