2,672 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Purchased by Aristeia Capital L.L.C.

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,672 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $153.23 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.32 and a twelve month high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.46.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.00 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.