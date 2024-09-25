SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Clear Point Advisors Inc.

Clear Point Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $422.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $422.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.14.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

