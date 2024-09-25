Clear Point Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clear Point Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.14 and a 200-day moving average of $98.01.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

