Kingfisher Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $263.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $263.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.81 and a 200 day moving average of $246.57.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.