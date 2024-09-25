Alley Investment Management Company LLC Sells 90 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $141.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.27 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMB. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

