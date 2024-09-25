Alight Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 750,000 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,878,000. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for 3.9% of Alight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alight Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,035,594 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,228.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,825,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,901 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $51,384,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPE opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

