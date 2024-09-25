Alley Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $438.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.38. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.79 and a twelve month high of $444.50.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.