Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Holdings Increased by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the quarter. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 62.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 2.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 123.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,933.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,945 shares of company stock worth $3,465,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

