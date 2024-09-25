Alight Capital Management LP Sells 9,063 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alight Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GS opened at $498.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

