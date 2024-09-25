Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) is Alfreton Capital LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Alfreton Capital LLP reduced its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises about 13.6% of Alfreton Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alfreton Capital LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Ferguson worth $32,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 1,031.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ferguson by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FERG opened at $201.13 on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $147.62 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FERG

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.