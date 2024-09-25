118,657 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Alden Global Capital LLC

Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,657 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,000. Uber Technologies makes up about 7.1% of Alden Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average is $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of 124.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

