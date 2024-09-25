Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $282.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $424.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $283.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

