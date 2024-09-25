Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $1,730,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,585,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,783,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Kellanova by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in Kellanova by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 49,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $80.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.44.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 85.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kellanova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on K

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $4,367,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,142,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,114,013.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $4,367,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,142,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,114,013.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $9,241,118.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,368,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,201,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,949 shares of company stock worth $74,350,847 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.