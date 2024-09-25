Vertcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $20,135.36 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0692 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $20,135.36 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,506.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.29 or 0.00546819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009105 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00106516 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.00263348 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00030908 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00036644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00079845 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,340,372 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.