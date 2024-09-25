Guild of Guardians (GOG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $280,772.57

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for about $0.0380 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $11.02 million and approximately $280,772.57 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

