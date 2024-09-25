XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $10.70

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $10.15. XPeng shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 2,415,366 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on XPEV. Citigroup reduced their price target on XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

XPeng Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the second quarter valued at $5,923,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after buying an additional 2,724,549 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 82,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 47,423 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in XPeng by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Recommended Stories

