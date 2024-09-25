Navcoin Price Tops $0.0396 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $3,872.46 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00078101 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00020043 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007051 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,403.10 or 0.39998129 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

