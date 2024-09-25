Venus USDC (vUSDC) Market Cap Reaches $108.33 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Venus USDC has a market cap of $108.33 million and approximately $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000072 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.07 or 0.00264626 BTC.

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,429,711,970 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,728,121,440.358788. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.0244534 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

