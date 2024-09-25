GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $25.49 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.