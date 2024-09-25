Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Up 841.5% in September

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 841.5% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CNFR traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. 27,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,249. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Conifer has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.91.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Conifer had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 524.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

