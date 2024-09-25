Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,452,145,000 after acquiring an additional 477,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

