Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up 2.0% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

