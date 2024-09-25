7,269 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,965,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,141,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,700 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,352,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,373 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,831,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,044,000 after acquiring an additional 73,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,135,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,347,000 after purchasing an additional 70,350 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

