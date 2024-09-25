Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 165.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,848 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $109,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 60.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,883,000 after acquiring an additional 288,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 870,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,966,000 after purchasing an additional 457,152 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

