Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 953,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $117.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $117.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.