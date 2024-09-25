Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,491,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856,970 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $59,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 378.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,728,745.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

