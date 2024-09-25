Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 11,858 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $74,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Insulet by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $239.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $243.98. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.34.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

