Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 26,468 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,468 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $98,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after buying an additional 918,808 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 53.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 922,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,984,000 after acquiring an additional 322,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hubbell by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,970,000 after purchasing an additional 291,850 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hubbell by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,989,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 575.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 288,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,793,000 after purchasing an additional 245,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.88.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB opened at $424.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.18. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $433.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

