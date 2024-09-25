Sandia Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 20,000 CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,972,000 after buying an additional 247,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $42,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $282,203,883.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,529,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $42,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,268,070 shares of company stock worth $285,265,043 over the last ninety days. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

