Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Lifted by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after buying an additional 1,102,762 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.9% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.61. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

