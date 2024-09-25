Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973,145 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $89,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,250 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,487,000 after buying an additional 3,880,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,553,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $75.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,046 shares of company stock worth $8,347,562. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

