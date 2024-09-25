Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $1,531,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.66.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $255.48 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.02.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

