DRW Securities LLC Buys New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,046.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,109.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,009.36. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,129.44.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

