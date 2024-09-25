DRW Securities LLC Buys New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AutoZone Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,046.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,109.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,009.36. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71.
AutoZone Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
